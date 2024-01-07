Rep. Lauren Boebert Punched Ex-Husband Twice Before Calling Police: REPORT

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert allegedly punched her ex-husband twice Saturday night in a Colorado restaurant before she called the police, according to the Denver Post.

The congresswoman allegedly struck Jayson Boebert, her ex-husband, twice at the Miner’s Claim in Slit, according to the outlet.

Breaking and sad news out of Silt, CO. @laurenboebert punched her ex-husband Jayson in the nose 2 times and then continued to beat him up. Then she called the cops on him. As much as I despise her, it’s just sad for the boys. Jayson has a witness. More to come. — American Muckrakers (@AmericanMuck) January 7, 2024

An investigation by the Slit Police Department is ongoing, Chief Mike Kite confirmed, according to the outlet. Police reportedly arrived at the scene after the incident, after which neither party was arrested.

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” Boebert said in a statement from her campaign manager to the outlet. “I didn’t punch Jason in the face and no one was arrested.”

The Colorado Republican’s ex-husband told police Sunday he and Lauren Boebert were having heated talks, the outlet reported. He reportedly does not plan to press charges.

“I don’t want nothing to happen,” Jayson Boebert told the outlet in a brief phone interview. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”

Jayson Boebert blamed himself for the Colorado couple’s “devastating divorce” in September, claiming it is “far from the truth” that Lauren Boebert left him “over fame and a new lifestyle.”

The congresswoman announced she will be running for her state’s 4th congressional district instead of the 3rd district, where she would have faced a tough election bid in 2024. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Rails On Three Of Her Fellow Republicans)

The congresswoman has not shied away from dating since her divorce. She was kicked out of a performance of “Beetlejuice: The Musical” in September for “causing a disturbance” by allegedly vaping, singing loudly and recording the performance on her phone. Three theatergoers complained about the pair’s behavior before they were escorted out of Temple Hoyne Bell Theater in Denver.