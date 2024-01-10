Ex-Husband Of Lauren Boebert Arrested After Alleged Fight With Congresswoman

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fighting with the congresswoman, CBS News reported

Jayson Boebert faces charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief following an altercation with his ex-wife in a Colorado restaurant, according to court documents, according to CBS News. Jayson Boebert was taken into custody at Garfield County Jail and then released, prison records confirmed, according to the outlet. His total bond was reportedly set at $2,500.

Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband Jayson has been arrested and charged just days after the couple were involved in a domestic incident at a Colorado restaurant. pic.twitter.com/JNv9KvJmz9 — 𝕔hi𝓁𝓁iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) January 10, 2024

Police launched an “active investigation” into an alleged Saturday night altercation between the divorced couple at the Miner’s Claim in Silt, Colorado, the Denver Post reported. Lauren Boebert allegedly struck her ex-husband during the alleged incident, which she denies.

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” Boebert said in a statement from her campaign manager to the outlet. “I didn’t punch Jason in the face and no one was arrested.”

At the time, the Colorado Republican’s ex-husband, who was reportedly the person who called the police, told authorities on Sunday that he and Lauren Boebert were “working through a difficult conversation.” (RELATED: Newly Single Lauren Boebert And Mystery Date Kicked Out Of Musical For Vaping, Singing Along Too Loud)

The congresswoman announced she will be running for her state’s 4th congressional district instead of the 3rd district, where she would have faced a tough election bid in 2024.

The congresswoman has not shied away from dating since her divorce. She was kicked out of a performance of “Beetlejuice: The Musical” in September for “causing a disturbance” by allegedly vaping, singing loudly and recording the performance on her phone. Three theatergoers complained about the pair’s behavior before they were escorted out of Temple Hoyne Bell Theater in Denver.