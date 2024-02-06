‘A Resounding Betrayal’: Republicans, Conservatives React To Failed Mayorkas Impeachment

Republicans and conservatives reacted furiously Tuesday after a resolution to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas failed to pass in the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives voted against impeaching Mayorkas 216-214, after Republican Reps. Ken Buck of Colorado, Tom McClintock of California and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin voted “no” to initially create a 215-215 tie and Republican Rep. Blake Moore of Utah switched his vote to “no” to be able to call for a motion to reconsider. Many Republicans ripped Buck, McClintock and Gallager for their “no” votes. (RELATED: Here’s Why One Republican Voted Against Impeaching Mayorkas At The Last Minute)

“Mayorkas impeachment COLLAPSES 214-216,” Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina posted on X. “A resounding betrayal of the American people. As one of 435, we stood firm, voting for impeachment. Now, members are ON THE RECORD, shamefully choosing to snub the will of the people.”

Mayorkas impeachment COLLAPSES 214-216. A resounding betrayal of the American people. As one of 435, we stood firm, voting for impeachment. Now, members are ON THE RECORD, shamefully choosing to snub the will of the people. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 6, 2024

“Tonight, I voted to impeach Secretary Mayorkas,” Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia posted. “His deliberate destruction of our borders is unsustainable, unacceptable, and unlawful. Mayorkas deserves to be FIRED for violating our laws and failing to uphold his oath of office. Yet 3* House Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the resolution—leading the vote to fail.”

Former Trump administration official Stephen Miller also blasted Buck, McClintock and Gallagher.

“Imagine your legacy as a Republican lawmaker in Congress being that you rescued Mayorkas from impeachment,” Miller posted.

“We are stuck with Mayorkas thanks to the insipid idiots in Congress in the GOP,” former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York said in a video posted on X, where he went after one-time colleagues who voted to expel him. “Way to go!”

Santos also posted an image of the initial tie vote on X, asking “Miss me yet?”

“Yes, actually,” Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia responded.

Several Republican members of Congress quickly posted to explain Moore’s manuever.

“Impeachment vote on Mayorkas will be brought back to the floor next week,” Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida posted. “Moore voted no so that it could be reconsidered next week. It’s a procedural maneuver so it’ll pass next week (pending votes).”

The 3 no votes against impeaching Mayorkas were: Mike Gallagher (WI-08)

Tom McClintock (CA-05)

Ken Buck (CO-04) Blake Moore changed his vote no when asked by leadership for procedural reasons to make a motion to reconsider so that we can vote on impeachment again next week.… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 7, 2024

“Blake Moore changed his vote no when asked by leadership for procedural reasons to make a motion to reconsider so that we can vote on impeachment again next week,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted. “We look forward to Leader Steve Scalise returning to vote yes and officially impeaching Secretary Mayorkas.”

Mayorkas has previously claimed that the border is secure on multiple occasions, despite United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reporting more than 6.4 million encounters with illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border since the start of fiscal year 2021.

