House Vote To Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Fails

The U.S. House vote to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas failed Tuesday.

In a 214-216 vote, the House failed to take up the resolution to impeach Mayorkas. There were four Republican “No” votes: California Rep. Tom McClintock, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher and Utah Rep. Blake Moore. (RELATED: GOP Reps Vote With Dems To Kill Motion To Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas)

NOW: MTG address failed Mayorkas impeachment vote after 4 Republicans voted with Dems against impeaching the DHS secretary: pic.twitter.com/4DOosX03Kw — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 7, 2024

The resolution was originally introduced by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. In November, the House voted to refer articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to committee. The House did not end up voting on the legislation as eight Republicans voted with Democrats to refer the resolution to committee. The vote was 209-201. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Roger Marshall Rips Mayorkas, Says He Has Lied ‘Multiple Times Under Oath’ To Congress)

However, Greene reintroduced the resolution to impeach Mayorkas later in November. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Suggests Mayorkas May Have Perjured Himself In New Letter To DHS)

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.