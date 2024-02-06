Here Are The Four Republicans Who Voted Against Impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas

The U.S. House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed narrowly on Tuesday, with four Republicans voting with Democrats.

In a 214-216 vote, the House failed to take up the resolution to impeach Mayorkas. There were four Republican “No” votes: California Rep. Tom McClintock, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher and Utah Rep. Blake Moore.

“Secretary Mayorkas will be remembered as the worst Secretary of Homeland Security in history. While inexcusable, this incompetence is not constitutional grounds for an impeachment,” Buck tweeted Monday.

WATCH:

.@SpeakerJohnson: “The resolution is not adopted.” U.S. House FAILS to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas, 214-216. pic.twitter.com/5knO836v5b — CSPAN (@cspan) February 6, 2024

NOW: MTG address failed Mayorkas impeachment vote after 4 Republicans voted with Dems against impeaching the DHS secretary: pic.twitter.com/4DOosX03Kw — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 7, 2024

The resolution was originally introduced by Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (RELATED: House Vote To Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Fails)

In November, the House voted 209-201 to refer articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to committee, with eight Republicans voting with Democrats to prevent a full House vote on the resolution. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Roger Marshall Rips Mayorkas, Says He Has Lied ‘Multiple Times Under Oath’ To Congress)

Greene then reintroduced the resolution to impeach Mayorkas later in November. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Suggests Mayorkas May Have Perjured Himself In New Letter To DHS)

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.