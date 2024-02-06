73-Year-Old Skydiver Falls To Death In Arizona After Parachute Fails To Fully Deploy

A 73-year-old skydiver lost his life Wednesday in a skydiving mishap in Arizona, ABC News reported.

Experienced skydiver Terry Gardner was taking part in his third jump of the day with a group of friends when the accident occurred, according to ABC News. The group had taken off from Skydive Arizona, a popular skydiving spot, aiming to execute a formation jump from an altitude of 14,000 feet. Although the formation did not go as planned, authorities have indicated that this did not play a role in the incident that followed.

Gardner encountered serious difficulties during his descent, the outlet reported. Despite his parachute opening, it failed to fully deploy, leading to a dangerous landing. His fellow skydivers landed safely, unaware of the dire situation Gardner faced. Emergency responders from the Eloy Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene, providing immediate medical assistance and transporting Gardner to a nearby hospital. Despite their attempts to save his life, Gardner passed away due to his injuries.

The Eloy Police Department, while still in the preliminary stages of their investigation, has yet to determine the exact cause of the parachute malfunction, ABC News noted. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the details surrounding the mishap. (RELATED:4 Killed, 1 Critically Injured After Hot Air Balloon Crashes In Arizona)

The Eloy Police Department extended its deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragedy, as the investigation into the exact cause continues.