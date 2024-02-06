‘Not A Woke Company’: Trump Says Americans Should Give Bud Light Parent A ‘Second Chance’

Former President Donald Trump praised the parent company of Bud Light in a Tuesday post on Truth Social, saying it “deserves a second chance.”

Conservatives began boycotting Bud Light after Anheuser-Busch sent a commemorative can to transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney as part of an endorsement deal in April 2023. Trump defended the company from allegations of being “woke,” citing its support for American farmers and for families of fallen military personnel. (RELATED: Former Anheuser-Busch Exec Calls For Company’s CEO To Quit Over Bud Light Boycott)

“The Bud Light ad was a mistake of epic proportions, and for that a very big price was paid, but Anheuser-Busch is not a Woke company, but I can give you plenty that are, am building a list, and might just release it for the World to see,” Trump posted. “Why not, the Radical Left does it viciously to well run, Conservative companies – and people! Very nasty, but it’s the way they play the game!”

“On the other hand, Anheuser-Busch spends $700 Million a year with our GREAT Farmers, employ 65 thousand Americans, of which 1,500 are Veterans, and is a Founding Corporate Partner of Folds of Honor, which provides Scholarships for families of fallen Servicemen & Women,” Trump continued. “They’ve raised over $30,000,000 and given 44,000 Scholarships. Anheuser-Busch is a Great American Brand that perhaps deserves a Second Chance? What do you think? Perhaps, instead, we should be going after those companies that are looking to DESTROY AMERICA!”

Bud Light sales plummeted until it was no longer the best-selling beer in the United States, and the marketing executives responsible for the promotion reportedly no longer work for Anheuser-Busch. The company lost 28.5% of sales year-over-year in the week ending July 1, 2023.

Bud Light recently sponsored a comedy tour by Shane Gilles, who was fired from “Saturday Night Live” in 2019 after a pressure campaign over allegedly racist jokes.

