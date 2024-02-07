Emily Blunt Says She Wept Over Oscar Nod While Holding Dog Poop

Emily Blunt shared a memorable moment that ties her Best Supporting Actress nod for “Oppenheimer” to an everyday task involving her dog during an interview Tuesday with Josh Horowitz.

Blunt recounted the peculiar timing of receiving her nomination news while attending to her canine companion in Brooklyn. The actress couldn’t help but express the rollercoaster of emotions she experienced, “I did have a brief cry in the middle of Brooklyn, brief weep directly after picking up my dog’s poop,” Blunt told Horowitz, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR). “I did pick up her poop and then I heard that I got nominated, so it was perfect.” (RELATED:‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Promises The Origin Story Of Emily Blunt, John Krasinski’s Masterpiece)

Emily Blunt Says She Was Picking Up Dog Poop When She Learned About ‘Oppenheimer’ Oscar Nom https://t.co/IijkPNqYfa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 7, 2024

She added that John Krasinski also wept with her and helped her finish cleaning up the dog poop. “I think he went and put it in the trash, and then we both cried,” she continued.

Although she was happy with the nomination, she admitted that she was overwhelmed by it. “It’s all quite scary, the anticipation of it, and I think you just try not to listen to buzz because buzz can be built on sand sometimes. And so when it did happen, and when it happened in such a far-reaching way for all of us in the movie and every crew member, it was magical,” the actress explained, THR reported.

Blunt received a nomination for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer, portraying the spouse of Cillian Murphy’s lead character, J. Robert Oppenheimer, according to THR. Her character experiences a gradual loss of control over her life during their marriage as her husband focuses on the Manhattan Project.