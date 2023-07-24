‘It’s So F*cking Powerful’: Cillian Murphy Details Oppenheimer Sex Scenes

Famous actor Cillian Murphy spoke out about what it was like to film the sex scenes in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster hit, “Oppenheimer.”

Murphy shared his perspective on the sex scenes — which were a first for Nolan — and insisted the movie called for them and were strategically implemented. The 47-year-old Irish actor stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer and shares a steamy scene with Florence Pugh — who makes just a short appearance in the movie as his mistress.

“Those scenes were written deliberately,” Murphy said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The sex scene has garnered a lot of attention from fans and played a part in the film’s highly-anticipated release.

Murphy spoke of Nolan’s intentions, saying, “He knew that those scenes would get the movie the rating that it got.”

“And they’re not gratuitous. They’re perfect. And Florence is just amazing,” Murphy said.

He went on to describe the impact of that particular scene.

“And I think when you see it, it’s so fucking powerful,” Cillian told the Herald.

He gushed about working with Pugh, albeit for a brief exchange.

“I have loved Florence’s work since Lady Macbeth, and I think she’s fucking phenomenal,” Murphy said. (RELATED: Emily Blunt Reveals The ‘Real Problem’ She Had While Working With Cillian Murphy)

“She has this presence as a person and on screen that is staggering. The impact she has [in ‘Oppenheimer’] for the size of the role, it’s quite devastating,” Murphy said.