Leftist Lunatic Completely Flips His Lid After Being Questioned About 5 Trans Athletes Dominating Women’s Volleyball

This is both hilarious and sad.

We have a load of anger poppin’ off in Toronto, Canada, right now following a women’s college volleyball match that included five transgender athletes (all biological men) playing in place of females.

The game went down on Jan. 24 between Seneca College and Centennial College and featured a total of five biological men, with Seneca having three and Centennial having two. (RELATED: Well, Well, Well: Looks Like Conservatives Bullied Bud Light Into Making A Funny, Mulvaney-Free Super Bowl Ad)

As you would expect, the men completely dominated the female competition, and also in not-so-shocking news, all five of the trans athletes remained on the court for the entire match.

Well, following the game, Rebel News reporter David Menzies appeared to be trying to confront the transgender athletes, but instead came across this leftist lunatic who absolutely spazzed after being questioned about this whole situation.

WATCH:

CANADA IS LOST: Female college volleyball match at Seneca College in Ontario, dominated by 5 biologic males. Trans athletes have not had any hormone therapy or surgery to remove genitals. These are FULL BLOWN dudes. pic.twitter.com/2SP0x3fSEh — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) February 7, 2024

Man, this is wild.

Here in America, and in the usual places like Portland and Seattle, a trans athlete shows up every now and then to create chaos in a sport. In Canada, they’ve got not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE trans athletes in ONE game.

Talk about pulling the LeBron…

Say what you want about America and our problems, but Canada is obviously in a much worse state. I mean, hell, did you see all of those dudes scared to say something when Menzies asked them about everything?

It’s probably because they were scared to get arrested for “hate speech.” That’s Canada in 2024, man. Sad.

God bless, America. That’s all there is to say.

