Famous Foot Fetishist And Former NFL Head Coach Rex Ryan In The Mix For Cowboys Job, Source Says

Rex Ryan, former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets head coach, is interviewing for the Dallas Cowboys open defensive coordinator position, sources told The Athletic.

Ryan, who has made comments alluding to loving feet, and has been suspected of posting videos of his wife’s feet, seems to be dipping his toe back into the football pool after an eight year coaching hiatus, according to the outlet.

We last saw Ryan man an NFL sideline in 2016 as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. There were reports that he was up for the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive coordinator job in 2019 but he couldn’t quite get his foot in the door.

Rex Ryan, toe expert, drives Ryan Clark off the desk pic.twitter.com/6xt6lfi6Po — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) December 13, 2021

Jokes aside, this is actually a pretty perfect fit. Ryan is interviewing to replace Dan Quinn, who just left his defensive coordinator position to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders. While I’ve often been critical of Quinn’s ability to be a head coach, I must admit he did a very good job with Dallas’ defense, helming a unit that’s ranked top five in points allowed two years in a row.

So Rex has some big shoes to fill. (RELATED: Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Tells Reporter That All-Pro Joe Thuney Most Likely Too Injured For Super Bowl)

Ryan, like Quinn, has kicked serious ass as a coordinator. Before the Jets hired the brash skipper he led a Ravens defense that regularly ranked top three in points and yards allowed.

And, like Quinn, his success on one side of the ball never quite translated to running entire franchises, though it should be said he did take the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances in 2010 and 2011 and the Jets haven’t been back to the playoffs since he left.

Ryan did build up somewhat of a negative reputation for himself as a bold and brash outspoken guy but years as an ESPN analyst seem to have put him in better standing with NFL decision makers. All he can really do now is put his best foot forward.