Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Tells Reporter That All-Pro Joe Thuney Most Likely Too Injured For Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be without their star offensive guard for the Super Bowl as Joe Thuney is currently too hurt to practice, coach Andy Reid told ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday afternoon.

Thuney, who is dealing with a serious pec injury, missed the Chiefs AFC Championship game against the Ravens and hasn’t practiced since the team’s divisional round victory over the Buffalo Bills in January.

Reid called it a “long shot” for the guard to play in Sunday’s Super Bowl, according to Schefter.

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid called it a “long shot” for Pro Bowl left guard Joe Thuney to be able to play in Super Bowl LVIII vs. the 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2024

Thuney himself echoed those sentiments, telling NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport he still doesn’t even know if he can practice this week and is just “taking it day by day.” (RELATED: Ben McAdoo, Who Single-Handedly Destroyed My New York Giants, Somehow Finds Another Job With The Patriots)

The star mauler lamented his situation, noting he’s never dealt with an injury like this.

Talked to #Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, who is dealing with a significant pec injury. He told me it’s still up in the air whether he can practice this week. He’ll know a bit later on. “Just taking it day by day,” saying he’s never quite been in this situation bwfore. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2024

It’s true. Thuney has been the picture of health in his eight-year NFL career. The two games he missed with an ankle injury last season were the first he missed in his career. That type of longevity is impressive for any NFL pro, but for a guy who plays arguably the most demanding position in the game, it’s downright unheard of.

It’s not like the Chiefs are totally screwed without him, though. They managed to beat the Ravens sans Thuney. But he will be a major loss no matter what. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the highest-grading pass blocker in the league this year on his way to a first-team All-Pro.

Thuneys don’t grow on trees. And with San Francisco’s dangerous d-line, the Chiefs’ blocking can use all the help it can get to keep Patrick Mahomes upright.