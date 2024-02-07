Hayward Highsmith Crashes Into Man On Side Of Road, Leaving Him With Partial Leg Amputation, Police Say: REPORT

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was reportedly involved in a car accident that left a man with a partially amputated leg following Tuesday night’s game.

Initial reports indicate Highsmith crashed while heading home from his game against the Orlando Magic, according to a senior law enforcement source who spoke to local reporter Andy Slater. The victim had stopped to assist a driver who was stuck in the middle of the road when he was allegedly struck by Highsmith, the source said, according to Slater. The unidentified male victim reportedly had to have his leg partially amputated and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances behind the incident are currently being investigated, and it is not yet clear if any charges will be laid.

27-year-old Highsmith has made the decision to sit out of Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs for “personal reasons,” according to TMZ. It is not clear if Highsmith suffered any injuries in relation to this incident.

The age and identity of the person or persons in the other vehicle that had broken down have not been publicly revealed at this time. It’s unclear if their vehicle was impacted by the collision.

Highsmith, an un-drafted free agent out of Wheeling University in 2018, recorded three minutes of action in Tuesday’s game against the Orlando Magic, and his team won 121-95.

The Miami Heat released a statement about the tragedy that unfolded, saying, “Our hearts go out to those who were injured,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Deliverance’ Actor Herbert Coward Dies In Car Crash)

The situation continues to unfold.