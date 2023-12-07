Driver Sues Famous Actor After Wild Car Crash That Sent Truck Into A Restaurant: REPORT

A man named Horacio Vela is suing “Succession” star Alan Ruck after the famous actor allegedly crashed into his vehicle in a collision on Halloween night, according to TMZ.

Vela is suing for “property damage, costs of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and other consequential damages,” as a result of the collision. The accident resulted in Ruck’s 2023 Rivian truck slamming into a pizza shop, and becoming wedged in the brick wall, according to TMZ.

Vela said he was waiting at a red light at the intersection of Hollywood Blvd and La Brea Ave, and Ruck’s truck was stopped behind him. He claims Ruck suddenly crashed into the back of his Hyundai while the traffic light remained red. Vela said he was then propelled into oncoming traffic, where he struck another vehicle, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The court documents said Vela suffered “severe injuries and damages” as a result of the collision. The paperwork indicated first responders attended the scene and rushed Vela to the hospital by ambulance, where he was later assessed, TMZ reported. It is not clear if he required medical treatment, or what level of care he received while at the hospital.

Video shows Hollywood crash involving ‘Ferris Bueller,’ ‘Succession’ star Alan Ruck: https://t.co/B0cvOuDVjs pic.twitter.com/vsAI4iVU2U — KTLA (@KTLA) November 2, 2023

Video footage of the crash apparently showed the abrupt acceleration of Ruck’s truck and captured the moment he allegedly impacted Vela’s car, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Officials Identify Possible Cause Of Alan Ruck’s Shocking Car Crash)

Police determined drugs and alcohol were not factors in this accident, and Ruck was not charged in the matter, the outlet noted.

The famous actor has not issued a public statement related to the incident.