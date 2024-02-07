‘Spineless GOP’: Border Patrol Agents Rip House Republicans For Failing To Impeach Mayorkas

Four Border Patrol agents ripped the four Republicans who voted against the resolution that would have impeached Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in conversations with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

California Rep. Tom McClintock, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher and Utah Rep. Blake Moore all voted against impeachment in Tuesday’s vote, which failed in a 214-216 tally. The Border Patrol agents who spoke to the DCNF on the condition of anonymity said these members failed to do the right thing. (RELATED: ‘Go F*ck Themselves’: Rank-And-File Border Patrol Agents Slam Senate Funding Deal)

“I’m not surprised. The spineless GOP doing what they do best,” one Border Patrol agent said.

The articles of impeachment charged Mayorkas with “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of the public trust.” Buck said in an op-ed published by The Hill that Mayorkas “will most likely be remembered as the worst secretary of Homeland Security in the history of the United States,” but that “[m]aladministration or incompetence does not rise to what our founders considered an impeachable offense.”

“It’s a shame,” a second Border Patrol agent told DCNF. “Mayorkas has been derelict in his duty since day one. For the GOP to vote against his impeachment is a slap in the face of the Constitution and the founding fathers.”

During Mayorkas’ tenure, illegal immigration at the southern border has hit record highs. In fiscal year 2022, the Border Patrol recorded more than 2.2 million encounters with people trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. In fiscal year 2023, it recorded more than 2 million, according to federal data.

Despite the record surges, Mayorkas asserted in congressional testimony in April that the border is “secure.”

“To me this is all a show. None of this stuff was serious to begin with. He should be impeached, but it’s trying to put a fire out after the house burned down,” a third agent said.

“[It’s] ridiculous. He has no clue how to secure the border,” a fourth agent said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.