Star 49ers QB Brock Purdy Reacts To Reporter Comparing Him To Lee Harvey Oswald

Robert McGreevy Contributor
San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy seemed perplexed when a reporter asked him about the viral social media posts comparing him to JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

“There’s pictures of you and Lee Harvey Oswald circling around the internet, people think you two look alike, did you ever hear that before?” a reporter asked Purdy on Tuesday.

“I haven’t, this is my first time hearing it,” the 49ers QB responded.

“What do you think about that comparison?” the reporter asked.

Purdy responded with a series of “ummms” and “ehhhs” while grinning sheepishly, suggesting he was not exactly thrilled with the comparison.

The claim has been a viral sensation since Twitter user Josh Chavis posted a side-by-side comparison of the two with the caption, “Been trying to figure out who Brock Purdy looks like for the last 2 years and it’s Lee Harvey Oswald.”

That post has received over 14.5 million views on Twitter and prompted all sorts of hilarious jokes like “Lee Harvey Oswald was a system shooter … effective but CIA didn’t necessarily need him in order to be successful”

Others joked that Purdy, like Oswald, could not have accomplished what he has alone. (RELATED: Famous Foot Fetishist And Former NFL Head Coach Rex Ryan In The Mix For Cowboys Job, Source Says)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles with the ball against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, Scott Hanson, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs meet on stage during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 05: Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers (L) and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs meet on stage during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

It’s worth a good chuckle but it also makes me wonder how the guy who asked the question got a press pass. Purdy is gearing up for easily the biggest moment of his entire life and you’re asking him if he thinks he looks like the man who killed our 35th president? What are we doing here guy?

And for the record, I personally think they look nothing alike.