Star 49ers QB Brock Purdy Reacts To Reporter Comparing Him To Lee Harvey Oswald

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy seemed perplexed when a reporter asked him about the viral social media posts comparing him to JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

“There’s pictures of you and Lee Harvey Oswald circling around the internet, people think you two look alike, did you ever hear that before?” a reporter asked Purdy on Tuesday.

“I haven’t, this is my first time hearing it,” the 49ers QB responded.

“What do you think about that comparison?” the reporter asked.

Purdy responded with a series of “ummms” and “ehhhs” while grinning sheepishly, suggesting he was not exactly thrilled with the comparison.

Brock Purdy isn’t feeling the Lee Harvey Oswald comp … 😅 pic.twitter.com/zTGkWyEGCd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 6, 2024

The claim has been a viral sensation since Twitter user Josh Chavis posted a side-by-side comparison of the two with the caption, “Been trying to figure out who Brock Purdy looks like for the last 2 years and it’s Lee Harvey Oswald.”

Holy shit. Been trying to figure out who Brock Purdy looks like for the last 2 years and it’s Lee Harvey Oswald. pic.twitter.com/Bad7tJfycj — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) February 6, 2024

That post has received over 14.5 million views on Twitter and prompted all sorts of hilarious jokes like “Lee Harvey Oswald was a system shooter … effective but CIA didn’t necessarily need him in order to be successful”

Lee Harvey Oswald • was a system shooter

• decent accuracy, enough to get job done

• effective but CIA didn’t necessarily need him in order to be successful https://t.co/orfqs0Ux1f — J 🅴 (@CamNewtonFan69) February 7, 2024

Others joked that Purdy, like Oswald, could not have accomplished what he has alone.

It’s worth a good chuckle but it also makes me wonder how the guy who asked the question got a press pass. Purdy is gearing up for easily the biggest moment of his entire life and you’re asking him if he thinks he looks like the man who killed our 35th president? What are we doing here guy?

And for the record, I personally think they look nothing alike.