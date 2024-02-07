‘I Consider Rivalries Close Games’: 49ers’ Deebo Samuel Nixes Idea That Eagles Are Rivals

This man is talkin’ straight up ish!

When it comes to recent memory, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have been two of the top teams in not just the NFC, but the entire NFL. Last season, the two met in the conference championship, with the Birds dominating the game in a 31-7 blowout.

Brock Purdy, the quarterback for the Niners, was forced into the starting quarterback role after both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance went down with injuries. Purdy sparked up victory after victory to close out the season, eventually leading San Fran to the NFC Championship. (RELATED: Super Bowl Gambling Is Breaking Records And Putting Previous Ones In The Dust — It’s Not Even Close)

Purdy ended up going down with an injury, but that game was thought to have launched a rivalry between the 49ers and Eagles. However, if you ask San Francisco superstar wide receiver Deebo Samuel, there’s no such thing.

While speaking to the press Monday during opening night festivities of Super Bowl LVIII, Samuel was questioned about the rivalry against Philadelphia. And well, Deebo wasn’t playing that.

“I consider rivalries close games. We ain’t going to talk about that no more. That’s over with.”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Deebo Samuel says he doesn’t consider the #49ers and #Eagles as a “rivalry” because he considers rivalries as close games, via @PhillyInquirer “I consider rivalries close games. We ain’t going to talk about that no more. That’s over with.” Deebo Samuel scored… pic.twitter.com/VUqK83lAB6 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 6, 2024

Is it me or is Deebo a very unlikable guy?

He’s just got one of those faces, and his chirpin’ doesn’t help the cause either.