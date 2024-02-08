Mo’Nique Exposes Fire On Movie Set, Blasts Hollywood Big Shot For Unsafe Work Conditions

Famous actress Mo’Nique posted a video of a trailer fire on the set of “Almost Christmas,’ backing her allegations that Hollywood giant Will Packer ignored signs of danger.

Mo’Nique had previously aired her grievances about the allegedly dangerous work conditions on Sharon Sharpe’s podcast, The actress claimed the movie set was riddled with issues, and said at one point the trailers the cast used to get ready for filming, caught fire and “blew up.” She posted video footage of the scene that unfolded on the set of the film Wednesday which showed first responders working to put out the fire and assess the damage of the badly burnt vehicles.

The shocking video showed firefighters with their hoses on-scene and water all over the ground. Several trailers could be seen in the footage, all branded with the logo of a company called ‘Celebrity Trailers.’ The trailers were burnt to a crisp, with obvious physical damage from the flames and heat. The burnt, charred remains of the trailers exposed the interiors of the vehicles that were absolutely destroyed.

The damage was significant, and the vehicles appeared to be irreparable.

“Oh my God! Can you imagine if we was in that trailer?” Mo’Nique exclaimed.

“Oh my god.”

She panned her camera across the scene to decipher which of the burnt-out trailers was the one she and her costars frequented.

“Our hair and makeup is this one in front of us,” she said, as she zoomed in on the charred remains.

Mo’Nique captioned her post by writing, “HEY MY SWEET BABIES HERE ARE OUR TRAILERS FROM ALMOST XMAS THAT I SPOKE ABOUT ON CLUB SHAY SHAY DON’T TAKE MY WORD, SEE FOR YOURSELF. I LOVE US 4REAL”

Mo’Nique starred alongside fellow stars Danny Glover, Omar Epps, JB Smoove, and Kimberly Elise, and insisted on posting receipts of the fire to prove her allegations that the movie set was a dangerous one.

She accused Packer of cutting corners on set and ignoring warning signs during production of the film.

The actress alleged he turned a blind eye to the dangerous situation when someone notified him the cast smelled gas near some of their trailers,

It’s a major allegation — and in the moment of her recounting it on the pod … she promised she’d post “evidence” of it afterward, which she then did later in the day.

“If any of us were in those trailers, we would have been gone!” Mo’Nique said during her interview.

“Now when I was smelling the gas, we went to the brothers, that was hooking up the trailers, and we said, ‘Hey we smell gas,’ they said ‘Mo, we let him know,'” as she referenced Packer. (RELATED: Crew Member Dies On Set Of Marvel Studios Movie ‘Wonder Man’)

She went on to say, “He just said ‘ok’ and walked away.”