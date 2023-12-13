Behind The Scenes Footage Shows Sydney Sweeney Screaming In Pain As She’s Bitten By Huntsman Spider

Sydney Sweeney shared behind the scenes footage of herself shrieking in pain after being bitten by a spider while filming her new romantic comedy.

The video was recorded on the set of “Anyone But You” and was shown during her Tuesday interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” The scene called for Sweeney to shriek in terror, so it took time for the cast and crew to realize she was actually in pain.

In the clip, Sweeney screams loudly and her eyes bulge as she shouts, “He’s biting me, he’s biting me, no he’s really biting me!”

The movie was filmed in Australia, and features an encounter with the dangerous local wildlife. The scene that was being filmed involved Sweeney encountering a Huntsman spider when she shoves her hands down male lead Glen Powell’s shorts.

“They told me it was trained,” Sweeney told Fallon. “I don’t know how you train a fucking spider; there is no way.”

“They thought you were acting?” Jimmy asked.

“They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com,” Sweeney said. “No one cut, so I’m just sitting there with a spider on my arm biting me. And I’m screaming and just everyone is watching.”

Finally, after several moments of watching her struggle in actual pain, Powell took note of the fact that this wasn’t Sweeney’s way of dramatically committing to her acting role, and came to her aid.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said.

The famous actress went on to comment on Australia’s Huntsman population. (RELATED: ‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Says Her Big Boobs Were A Bad Thing)

“The spiders hide in everything,” she said. “I had a spider that was in my vent. The leg was sticking out. Oh my God. I couldn’t. You have to check your shoes. You shake your shoe before you put your shoe on.”

Huntsman spiders do possess venom, but it is not “considered dangerous for humans,” according to Australian Geographic.