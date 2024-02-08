Shaquille O’Neal To Sponsor Gun Buyback This Weekend In Dallas: REPORT

Say it ain’t so, Shaq! Say it ain’t so!

Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA legend himself, will be the sponsor of a gun buyback event going down Saturday morning in Dallas, Texas.

The buyback will be carried from 9:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Training Academy, according to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

To the people giving away their handguns, they will be rewarded (if you want to call it that) with a $100 gift card, while long guns will land $125 gift cards. The limit of guns that an individual will be able to hand in will be a maximum of three. (RELATED: Not A Good Look: Matt Barnes Reportedly Beefs With High School Student While At Son’s Basketball Game)

“I support Sheriff Brown’s initiatives; Sheriff is doing the right thing and keeping our communities safe,” said O’Neal, praising Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, per KDFW.

In Shaq‘s defense, it was made clear by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the support from O’Neal doesn’t mean that he supports gun control, but still … I can’t help but to ask: why even support a buyback?

“Shaq doesn’t support any bans on guns as he believes it would only enable more illegal gun purchases and instead stated support for an increase in funds for the police in response to school shootings,” per the Star-Telegram.

Shaq is sponsoring a gun buyback event in Dallas this weekend, owners will receive $100 gift card for handguns and $125 for long guns pic.twitter.com/WCWONH7QBO — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) February 6, 2024

Like seriously, what is the point of sponsoring a gun buyback if you don’t support gun control?

Makes no sense.