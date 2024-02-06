OJ Simpson Makes Incredibly Awkward Joke About ‘Confessions’

Cringe, but hilarious.

As we all know, O.J. Simpson is known for being a legendary NFL player who later was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, eventually being acquitted in one of the most famous trials of all time.

Most people in this situation would just disappear into a metaphorical hole and stay out of the public limelight, but O.J. said screw that and has become a Twitter personality over the years. And recently, he was taking part in an interview where he ended up giving some … advice? (RELATED: NFL Kicking Off 2024 Season With Friday Night Lights In Brazil)

Simpson made an appearance on the “It Is What It Is” podcast, and he received a question about what Shaquille O’Neal said about not telling women secrets. And Simpson, well, he kept it real … kinda.

“When you say ‘open up to women,’ I don’t know what he’s talking about. Is he talking about confessing? No man, don’t confess. I think he’s right. Don’t say nothing. It was your lying eyes. So, leave me out of the confessions. You all got to leave me out of this one,” joked Simpson in such hilariously awkward cringe fashion.

WATCH:

A conversation about men opening up to women led to this uncomfortable exchange about OJ Simpson’s thoughts on confessing (via ‘It Is What It Is’) pic.twitter.com/cXuh7HOJTW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 5, 2024

This guy O.J., man …

Like, only he can joke about his, erm, “situation” and send people into a ball of laughter.

So O.J. Simpson.