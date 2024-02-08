‘How The Hell?’: Stephen A. Smith Goes On Extremely Based Rant About Eric Adams’ Migrant Pilot Program

ESPN’s biggest star Stephen A. Smith just went OFF on New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ new pilot program which will dole out $53 million of taxpayer money in prepaid credit cards to the city’s surge of migrants.

“I see homeless folks in the streets of New York all the time that are American citizens,” Smith ranted. “I damn sure see ’em in California. We’ve got poor, impoverished, starving people who were born and raised in this nation. How in the hell do we come up with a $53 million pilot program for illegals, but folks who are here legally, are born here, we don’t have enough for them?”

Smith continued his extremely based rant, firing me the hell up in the process.

Stephen A. Smith: “We got poor… starving people who were born and raised in this nation. How the hell do we come up with a $53 million pilot program for illegals?… Milk don’t need to cost $7, bread don’t need to cost $5… that’s why Trump is on the verge of being elected.” pic.twitter.com/lsOOGMmSwc — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 8, 2024

“Just like we can come up with billions for Ukraine, but somehow someway we can’t fix the homeless problem? I’m down for helping Israel. I’m down for helping address the situations with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ok? I’m down for helping the Ukrainians and fighting off Russia. What about poor and desolate citizens here? How the hell do you print money for foreign countries, but you don’t print that money to help eradicate folks that are starving right here in the streets of America who were born and raised here?!”

PREACH MY BROTHER!

Smith wasn’t done there either. “Milk don’t need to cost seven dollars, bread don’t need to cost five dollars, don’t get me started with how much sugar costs,” he raged on. “You can talk about employment all you want to, you can talk about the labor participation rate, but guess what? If you ain’t making no damn money, and you gotta get two jobs to pay the same prices, or to buy the same amount of stuff that you used to buy and the price is higher than it used to be because of inflation then guess what? What are you really accomplishing? That’s why Trump is on the verge of getting elected, re-elected. Because when he was in office there was a flourishing economy.”

Amazing. Smith, a vocal Democrat, is finally fed up with his party’s absurd policies. While previously criticizing Republican immigration policies like Texas’ immigration bill, Smith seems to have changed his tune. (RELATED: ‘He Gets On My Damn Nerves’: Stephen A. Smith Calls Out LeBron’s Agent As Rumors Swirl Over Superstar’s Future)

This is a disgrace. It is inhumane. On Texas’ new immigration bill. pic.twitter.com/baGhpEGLzD — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 19, 2023



Welcome to the land of reasonable thinking, Stephen. We’re delighted to have you.