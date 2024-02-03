50 Cent Blasts NYC Mayor’s Migrant Policy, Softens On Trump

Famous rapper 50 Cent blasted New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ migrant policy Saturday while seekingly softening his stance on former President Donald Trump.

The GOP frontrunner may be “the answer” after expressing his confusion with New York City’s new program which distributes pre-paid credit cards to illegal immigrants, 50 Cent said in an Instagram post.

“WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works,” 50 Cent wrote with a shrugging emoji. “Somebody explain. Ari Melber can’t explain this I’m stuck maybe TRUMP is the answer.”

The Adams administration announced a $53 million taxpayer-funded program dolling out prepaid credit cards to migrants at the Roosevelt Hotel, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Snoop Dogg Changes Course On Trump, Says He Has ‘Nothing But Love And Respect)

Illegal immigrants participating in the program must sign an affidavit swearing they will only use the credit cards for food and baby supplies, according to the outlet. Those in violation of the affidavit would lose access to the credit cards, which the city says shall only be used at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores, according to the outlet. The program would reportedly replace the food service currently offered by the hotel.

50 Cent endorsed Trump in the 2020 presidential election after seeing Biden’s proposed tax plan, stating that he “[does not] care” that Trump allegedly “doesn’t like black people.” The artist, however, seemingly retracted the endorsement days later in a response to a video of his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler, appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she discussed 50 Cent’s endorsement of Trump.

👀a what, 😳another spin 💫Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. 🤨for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Tya6EqDBFt — 50cent (@50cent) October 25, 2020



“Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him,” 50 Cent captioned the video. “For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL”