Super Bowl Lineup Gets Shaken Up After DJ Tiësto Drops Out Due To ‘Family Emergency’

Renowned Dutch DJ and record producer Tiësto announced Thursday the cancellation of his Super Bowl LVIII performance due to an unforeseen personal family emergency.

The artist was slated to perform during the game breaks in the 3-3:30 p.m. PT slot, according to Deadline. However, the DJ announced on Twitter that he won’t be participating in the said event. Tiësto expressed his regret over the decision, emphasizing that the preparation for the show had been extensive.

Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking… — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 8, 2024

"Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning," Tiësto wrote. "It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!"

Tiësto’s participation in Super Bowl LVIII would have made history, as he would have been the inaugural in-game DJ to perform at the event, adding a contemporary twist to the entertainment lineup. Known for his electrifying performances, including a memorable live act at the 2004 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Athens, Tiësto’s absence will be felt by fans.

The Super Bowl entertainment roster this year also includes iconic artists such as Reba McEntire, who will deliver the national anthem, Post Malone, who will present “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day, slated to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Eight-time Grammy winner Usher will headline the Halftime Show, the outlet reported. As of now, the NFL has not announced a replacement for Tiësto.