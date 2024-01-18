Super Bowl Pre-Game Performers Include Post Malone And Reba McEntire

Country music Hall of Famer, Reba McEntire, will take the stage at the Super Bowl to sing the national anthem and will share the spotlight with some other big names.

Post Malone will also take the stage for the pregame show and is slated to perform “America the Beautiful” Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, right before kick-off. Those two big names are just the beginning of many impressive performances lined up for the day. The NFL previously announced Usher was confirmed to take the main stage to entertain fans with a special halftime show performance, according to ESPN.

This sets the tone for one hell of an opening show for the big game. McEntire is a three-time Grammy Award winner and has released more than 30 studio albums over her decades-long career in the music industry. Country fans across the globe tune in to hear the Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee, and she’s expected to draw quite a crowd with her live performance.

Post Malone has snagged 10 Grammy awards and is best known for his hit singles, “Congratulations,” “Rockstar” and “Sunflower,” featuring Swae Lea.

In addition to the wide variety of musical talent already mentioned, Andra Day is scheduled to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as part of the pregame show, and actor Daniel Durant will take the stage to perform the national anthem in sign language, according to ESPN. Anjel Piñero and Shaheem Sanchez will also reportedly lend their talents by signing. (RELATED: Reviewing Rihanna: The Super Bowl Halftime Show Hits And Misses)

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will collaboratively produce the highly anticipated halftime show.