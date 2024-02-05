Former NFL Skipper Mike Vrabel Is Reportedly Too Yolked To Coach?

After the Tennessee Titans opted to fire former head coach Mike Vrabel at the end of the 2023 season, he was puzzlingly unable to find a new home elsewhere, and The Athletic’s Dianna Russini has an interesting theory on why: He’s too jacked.

“I don’t think there was a fit for him. I don’t think he sat in front of any owner who thought that his style was going to work for what they were looking for,” Russini said on The Athletic Football Show, according to NFL Analyst James Foster. “I had a GM at the Senior Bowl who mentioned to me Vrabel’s physical build. That he’s a very large human being. And can be very intimidating to people in an organization that are going to be part of these decisions. And that is a factor.”

Did I fall asleep and wake up in pansy land? In what world does being large prohibit you from being in charge? And in football no less?! What are we talking about here?

A number of Vrabel’s former players went to bat for him, both in the immediacy of his firing and in the following weeks while he was interviewing for head coaching positions. (RELATED: Tennessee Titans Hire Brian Callahan As Next Head Coach — Can He Lead Them To The Promised Land?)

“Still blown away Vrabes was fired this afternoon. Guy is a dudes dude who got players ready every week with a clear game plan,” former Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan posted in January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lewan (@taylorlewan)

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound former linebacker Vrabel was an imposing force on NFL fields, so it’s no surprise he carries that intimidation factor into the interview room. But why would you want an NFL head coach who DOESN’T strike fear into the hearts of every man he meets?

The NFL is getting softer every day, but this one really blew my mind. I guess promising to cut your dick off if you win a Super Bowl just isn’t that cool anymore. I miss the good ol’ days.