Taylor Sheridan Adds Demi Moore To His Upcoming Show

Paramount revealed Wednesday that Demi Moore is officially joining “Landman,” the next series from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace.

Moore will star alongside Billy Bob Thornton in the contemporary series, focused on West Texas’ oil and gas industry, Paramount revealed in a press release. “Moore will play Cami, wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and friend of Tommy Norris (Thornton),” the release stated.

The series entered production in early February, and will tell the “story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics,” the show description read, so you know it’s going to be another iconic anthropological tale from Sheridan.

“Demi Moore is an iconic and extraordinary talent,” Showtime/MTV Entertainment studios CEO Chris McCarthy said of Moore’s casting. “We are thrilled to have her join Billy Bob Thornton and the star-studded cast of [‘Landman’], our next epic series from Taylor Sheridan.” (RELATED: ‘1923’ Star Lands Role In Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming Series ‘Landman’)

Moore is the latest in a string of A-list talent to line up for a role in Sheridan’s work. She joins the ranks of Nicole Kidman, David Oyelowo, Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Sylvester Stallone, Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford and more. And knowing Sheridan’s writing, it’ll possibly be one of Moore’s best roles yet.