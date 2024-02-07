‘Landman,’ New Series From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator, Enters Production

Production on “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series “Landman” is officially underway, Paramount+ announced Tuesday.

The original series is officially going under the name “Landman” (one word) and will star Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role of Tommy Norris, Paramount+ said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller. The series is the latest in a string from Sheridan’s development deal with Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and it sounds utterly fantastic.

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, [‘Landman’] is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast ‘Boomtown,’ the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics,” the statement noted. But what else can we tell you about this series?

Filming has officially commenced in Fort Worth, Texas, and we know that casting agents are looking for locals to fill all sorts of roles. (RELATED: Country Music Star Teams Up With Taylor Sheridan For Powerful Video)

But you’ll definitely see some familiar faces in the series. Along with Thornton, “1923” star Michelle Randolph and Sheridan-universe regular James Jordan have signed up for supporting roles. Ali Larter, Mark Collie and a host of others will also share the screen. It’s unclear when the series will drop, but we will be sure to let you know as soon as we do!