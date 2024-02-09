Editorial

Former Texans Head Coach Reportedly Takes Boston College Job A Month After Accepting Ohio State Position

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is reportedly accepting a job as the head coach of Boston College just one month after accepting a coaching job at Ohio State, sources informed ESPN.

O’Brien’s Ohio State snub comes just three weeks after head coach Ryan Day announced the Buckeyes were hiring him to be their offensive coordinator. He would be replacing Jeff Hafley, according to the outlet.

The former Texans skipper has extensive coaching experience and has spent time under arguably the two greatest coaches in football history. He’s fresh off his second stint with the New England Patriots, spending the past season under NFL GOAT Bill Belichick as the offensive coordinator.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien (L) and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots look on in the fourth quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 21-17. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Before that he spent two years under Nick Saban as Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2021-2022.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien talk prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

O’Brien will now leave Ohio State high and dry as he heads to Boston to helm his second college program, after he led the Penn State Nittany Lions from 2012-2013, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Ohio State Makes Gargantuan Signing In Transfer Portal By Flipping QB Julian Sayin From Alabama)

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Penn State Nittany Lions speaks to the media after losing to the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium on September 1, 2012 in State College, Pennsylvania. The Bobcats won 24-14. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

I’m torn. It’s kind of messed up to leave the Buckeyes high and dry just weeks after agreeing to call plays for them. But at the same time he’s a local Boston guy and his wife is reportedly a Boston College alum. So I get wanting to helm a program that’s in your backyard.

Just when head coach Ryan Day FINALLY agreed to give up play calling duties and seemed to have found the right guy to do it, he loses out on O’Brien. Rough break!