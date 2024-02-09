Former Texans Head Coach Reportedly Takes Boston College Job A Month After Accepting Ohio State Position

Former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is reportedly accepting a job as the head coach of Boston College just one month after accepting a coaching job at Ohio State, sources informed ESPN.

O’Brien’s Ohio State snub comes just three weeks after head coach Ryan Day announced the Buckeyes were hiring him to be their offensive coordinator. He would be replacing Jeff Hafley, according to the outlet.

The former Texans skipper has extensive coaching experience and has spent time under arguably the two greatest coaches in football history. He’s fresh off his second stint with the New England Patriots, spending the past season under NFL GOAT Bill Belichick as the offensive coordinator.

Before that he spent two years under Nick Saban as Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2021-2022.

O’Brien will now leave Ohio State high and dry as he heads to Boston to helm his second college program, after he led the Penn State Nittany Lions from 2012-2013, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Ohio State Makes Gargantuan Signing In Transfer Portal By Flipping QB Julian Sayin From Alabama)

I’m torn. It’s kind of messed up to leave the Buckeyes high and dry just weeks after agreeing to call plays for them. But at the same time he’s a local Boston guy and his wife is reportedly a Boston College alum. So I get wanting to helm a program that’s in your backyard.

Just when head coach Ryan Day FINALLY agreed to give up play calling duties and seemed to have found the right guy to do it, he loses out on O’Brien. Rough break!