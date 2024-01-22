Editorial

Ohio State Makes Gargantuan Signing In Transfer Portal By Flipping QB Julian Sayin From Alabama

A detailed view of the helmet of Armani Reeves #26 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrating after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 42 to 35. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Ohio State is back in business!

Julian Sayin, a former quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide and a top recruit out of the Class of 2024, announced Sunday that he is making the transfer to Ohio State University. Sayin told the news to ESPN.

Amid head coach Nick Saban retiring from the Tide, Sayin took his talents to the NCAA transfer portal Friday. In ESPN’s rankings, he’s listed as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2024 class and is also the No. 1 offensive prospect.

Sayin will soon be enrolling at Ohio State and plans on participating in spring practice. He departed from Alabama after enrolling earlier in January. Shortly after Sayin’s arrival, Saban announced his retirement. (RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Is Demanding 100% Power From Michigan: REPORT)

“Incredibly excited to join the team here at Ohio State,” Sayin told ESPN. “I held this program in high regard throughout my entire recruiting process and am looking forward to learning from some of the most talented players and coaches in college football and contributing to our team’s success.”

In his senior year at Carlsbad High School, Sayin tallied 2,369 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and only one interception. He ended his high school football career with marks of 7,824 yards and 85 touchdowns (with 10 interceptions).

Such a massive pickup for Ohio State … this kid can ball.

I’m not the biggest fan of the Ohio State brand, but I can’t lie … these boys are swaggin’ right now.

Kudos, Buckeyes. Kudos.