Ohio State Makes Gargantuan Signing In Transfer Portal By Flipping QB Julian Sayin From Alabama

Ohio State is back in business!

Julian Sayin, a former quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide and a top recruit out of the Class of 2024, announced Sunday that he is making the transfer to Ohio State University. Sayin told the news to ESPN.

Amid head coach Nick Saban retiring from the Tide, Sayin took his talents to the NCAA transfer portal Friday. In ESPN’s rankings, he’s listed as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2024 class and is also the No. 1 offensive prospect.

Sayin will soon be enrolling at Ohio State and plans on participating in spring practice. He departed from Alabama after enrolling earlier in January. Shortly after Sayin’s arrival, Saban announced his retirement. (RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Is Demanding 100% Power From Michigan: REPORT)

“Incredibly excited to join the team here at Ohio State,” Sayin told ESPN. “I held this program in high regard throughout my entire recruiting process and am looking forward to learning from some of the most talented players and coaches in college football and contributing to our team’s success.”

In his senior year at Carlsbad High School, Sayin tallied 2,369 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and only one interception. He ended his high school football career with marks of 7,824 yards and 85 touchdowns (with 10 interceptions).

NEWS: Former Alabama quarterback Julian Sayin told ESPN on Sunday that he’s transferring to Ohio State. Sayin is ESPN’s top quarterback recruit in the 2024 class and No. 3 overall player. He’ll enroll soon at OSU and compete in spring practice. pic.twitter.com/Cbl6Au46mF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 21, 2024

Such a massive pickup for Ohio State … this kid can ball.

Former Bama QB Julian Sayin is transferring to OHIO STATE 👀 @juliansayin2 (per @Hayesfawcett3) pic.twitter.com/NRPrgQKaKB — Overtime (@overtime) January 21, 2024

I’m not the biggest fan of the Ohio State brand, but I can’t lie … these boys are swaggin’ right now.

Ohio State’s incoming Transfer Portal Class 5⭐️ Caleb Downs (#1 Player)

5⭐️ Julian Sayin (#6 Player & #1 QB)

4⭐️ Quinshon Judkins (#8 Player & #1 RB)

4⭐️ Seth McLaughlin (#91 Player & #2 IOL)

4⭐️ Will Howard (#34 Player & #7 QB)

2⭐️ Will Kacmarek TE

(via247) pic.twitter.com/UqaTuc010R — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 21, 2024

Kudos, Buckeyes. Kudos.