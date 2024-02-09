Daily Caller Columnist Criticizes, Laughs At ‘The View’ Co-Hosts’ ‘Glorious’ Reaction To Historical Family Discovery

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke criticized and laughed Friday on Newsmax at ‘The View’ co-hosts’ “glorious” reaction to discovering a panel member possibly had slave owners within her family ancestry.

Rooke appeared on “Carl Higbie Frontline” to discuss ‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin’s recent reaction to discovering part of her family tree “likely” consisted of slave owners. Hostin partook in PBS’ documentary “Finding Your Roots,” which details the background of one’s family ancestors, with her episode released Feb. 6.

Since Hostin’s discovery, her fellow ‘View’ co-hosts reacted to the information as they discussed her detailed family background, with fellow panel member Joy Behar comforting Hostin. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Calls Biden ‘The Weakest President’ Of Her Lifetime. Her Fellow Co-Host Was Not Happy)

“This is just primetime for my life,” Rooke stated. “I think this is hilarious and the fact that part of the video that got cut off was Joy Behar going, ‘You’re not responsible for what they did.’ That’s the best part.”

“It’s like, duh, that’s what we’ve been saying for years,” Rooke continued. “Every time you bring up the reparations argument. No, I’m not responsible for what my great-grandfather did, the same as you’re not responsible for what your great-grandparents did. The children should not pay for the sins of the father. That has been the whole point of our culture. And it is just glorious to see her actually getting hot underneath the collar as he’s telling her, ‘Oh, yeah, your family owned slaves’ and she’s going ‘Oh my gosh, well, this is really not what I wanted to hear today.'”

Hostin has been an outspoken advocate of slave reparations for African Americans. Even after she discovered slave owners in her family, Hostin said that she still “believed in reparations” and called for people to stop calling her a “white girl” who doesn’t “deserve reparations.”