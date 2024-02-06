‘I Don’t Understand That’: Sunny Hostin Appears Irked At Joy Behar When She Compliments Chris Christie

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin appeared irked by her fellow co-host Joy Behar Tuesday as she admitted to liking former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie.

The co-hosts criticized Christie for arguing President Joe Biden is the only Democrat capable of losing to former President Donald Trump during an interview with George Stephanopoulos. Behar commended Christie for being a staunch opponent of Trump as Hostin took shots at him for previously serving as the former president’s transition adviser.

“To his credit, Chris Christie has been sweeping a lot of dirt about, about the Republicans. You know, I like Chris Christie, but—” Behar began.

“I don’t understand that, Joy,” Hostin interrupted.

“But why go on TV and say, somebody else, without naming — who’s who? FDR [Franklin Delano Roosevelt]? He’s dead, okay? You know, the good ones are all gone,” Behar finished.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said a different Democrat should take on Trump in the 2024 presidential election, naming Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as an example. (RELATED: Joy Behar Suggests Trump Will ‘Annihilate The World’)

Behar recently commended Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley during a Jan. 25 panel for “needling” Trump in the primary race. Hostin appeared shocked at her fellow co-host’s rare praise of a Republican.

Behar sparred with Christie after he told the panel in early January that he would not vote for Biden in the general election. She accused the former New Jersey governor of being a “copout” for refusing to vote for Biden. In August, Behar and Hostin sparred with their fellow co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who said she will not vote for the president.