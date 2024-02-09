Daily Caller Columnist Mary Rooke Rips Corporate Media And Dems Over 2020 Election, Says ‘Rigged’ Contains ‘Truth’

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke ripped into mainstream media and Democrats for their role in the 2020 election on iHeart Radio to explain why the company’s new documentary ‘Rigged’ contains the “truth” for voters.

Rooke appeared on “Kenny Webster’s Pursuit of Happiness” to discuss Daily Caller’s new documentary, ‘Rigged,’ detailing America’s election system and facts leading to why many believe the 2020 election was stolen. Podcast host Kenny Webster began by asking Rooke to break down and explain the point of the documentary to listeners. (RELATED: ‘Rigged’: Death Of The American Voter | TRAILER OUT NOW)

Rooke stated that the goal of ‘Rigged’ was to “dissect the lesser talked about points” within the 2020 election to highlight why voters are “so distrusting” of the media and national institutions. The Daily Caller columnist continued to detail facts from the film that point out odd “election issues” from the 2020 elections and funding from major donors that mainly helped Democrat areas.

“What we really wanted to do is kind of dissect the lesser talked about points of the 2020 election and really highlight why voters are so distrusting with our national media and with our national institutions. You can’t have something go on and be so widespread, and everybody be able to see what happened and then just shove it under the rug and expect the American people to just go ‘Okay, well, that was weird. We’re going to stop talking about it now.’ Especially not when we have 2024 on the horizon. We’re going to be faced with a lot of these different types of activities going on. And so what we wanted to do was go in – I mean, we’ve all heard about the machines and the ballots and all of those things. But what happened behind the scenes before the election even took place to rig it against the American voter?” Rooke questioned.

“One of the things that we found was that six separate states were separated by just 10,000 votes…I think, Georgia was actually 11,000, but in each one of those states, there was widespread documentation of election issues in all of them. And you can’t tell me or any American with eyes to see that there’s not something hanky going on. That is the reason why Americans don’t trust our institutions.”

“When you have Mark Zuckerberg and two other donors giving 450 million dollars under the guise of increasing election infrastructure, and only to find out that all of this infrastructure went into Democrat areas. It was essentially the most expensive ‘Get Out the Vote’ campaign for Democrats ever constructed in the history of our country. And this has never happened before. People need to understand that there were real instances of election issues that went on that stole votes away from the American people,” Rooke stated.

Following Rooke’s explanation, Webster began to discuss Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop and the massive role it had within the previous election. Information from President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop was censored by the legacy media and major social media platforms nearly a month out from voters heading to the polls to decide the 46th president in a match-up between Biden and former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Elections In Crisis: Daily Caller’s ‘Rigged’ To Expose Fallout Of The 2020 Election)

When confronted about the reports of Hunter’s laptop, Biden had denied the allegations by using a letter from 51 former national intelligence officers who falsely labeled the laptop archive as a “Russian information operation.” Rooke stated that the Daily Caller had been one of the “first” media corporations to verify the contents of Hunter’s laptop and nearly three years later the Department of Justice officially acknowledged the legitimacy of Hunter’s laptop contents for the first time in early January.

“The Daily Caller was one of the first media corporations to verify the contents of the laptop and verifies that the laptop was real. And we know for a fact that those types of reporting, it was downgraded in the algorithm on Facebook [and] on Twitter. It was blocked from being able to be pushed out there to the American people because if you know the truth, and you’re kind of weaponized with the truth and you have that in your back pocket, it’s harder for these intelligence agencies to tell you that you’re lying or to kind of convince you of something otherwise. That is the scary part of the media” Rooke stated.

“[The American people] need a media company to ask the hard questions and to tell them the truth. I think that’s the really great thing about ‘Rigged’ is that not only does it contain the truth behind what happened in the 2020 election, but it’s also done in such a beautiful and captivating way that you want to continue watching it.”

‘Rigged,’ which was released on Jan. 26, details the historical aspects of the American voting system to reveal to viewers the necessary understanding of why the 2020 election turned out the way it did. Through the in-depth reporting of funds and messages, the company’s documentary gives viewers the necessary information on elections.