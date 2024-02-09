Most Insane Video I’ve Ever Seen Shows Eduardo Riego Somehow Win 3v1 Onslaught

Eduardo Riego is a SAVAGE.

In one of the most extraordinary videos I’ve ever seen, Spanish MMA fighter Eduardo Riego single-handedly defeated three opponents in a wild three on one cage match.

Riego sustained a three and a half minute onslaught of pure violence, just eating punches to the face, ribs, back and everywhere else in one of the most resilient and dominant displays of manhood this writer has seen in decades.

Fighting in a wild-looking Spanish combat tourney called the Dogfight Wild Tournament, Riego picked off three opposing fighters one-by-one, methodically submitting them on his way to an improbable and exemplary victory.

The modern day gladiator event apparently took place Friday in Spain and was live-streamed and posted to the El Rincón de Giorgio YouTube page. (RELATED: Donald Trump Squares Off With UFC Star Sean Strickland In Vegas Following Massive Caucus Victory)

I still truly can’t believe my eyes. This guy Riego, apparently an amateur fighter out of Spain according to Sherdog.com, systematically destroyed these dudes.

This needs a full HL. Eduardo Riego rallies back in a 3v1 MMA fight to submit all three opponents. Legendary. Dogfight Wild Tournament promotion of the year. #DWT2 pic.twitter.com/9W9ZylYMjp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 9, 2024

While the trio taking on Riego were admittedly smaller in stature, it wasn’t by much, and combined they should have easily been able to take on the submission specialist.

Instead, this dude displayed his warrior spirit and just embraced the pain, continuing to choke his opponents out until he forced the last man to tap.

From the looks of this dude’s profile on Sherdog, he’s not a spring chicken. His record on Sherdog shows him winning fights as far back as 2009. So it’s a wonder that a guy like this hasn’t received a big break in the UFC. Dana White, give this dude a call ASAP.