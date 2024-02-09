Donald Trump Squares Off With UFC Star Sean Strickland In Vegas Following Massive Caucus Victory

Former President Donald Trump squared off in faux fisticuffs with firebrand middleweight UFC fighter Sean Strickland in Las Vegas Thursday night, video shows.

Trump jokingly put his hands up in a boxing stance matching the theatrics of the outspoken cage fighter as the pair posed for a picture. The former president then gave Strickland a playful pat on the shoulder and the UFC fighter quipped “legend,” as he pointed at Trump, “Hey…legend.”

Sean Strickland vs Donald Trump @SStricklandMMA pic.twitter.com/bYba2PBHBt — Steve Will Do It (@stevewilldoit) February 9, 2024

It was all smiles after Trump secured a massive victory in Thursday’s Nevada caucus, winning over 97 percent of the vote. (RELATED: UFC Champion Sean Strickland Calls America Soft, And Has One Of The Wildest Explanations Possible For Why)

Trump gave Strickland a big shoutout in his victory speech, saying, “If you like to fight, if you want to fight, you can fight this guy. He’s available, but it’s not going to last long, you won’t do very well. Sean Strickland. You don’t want to fight him. Where’s Sean? He’s a nasty looking guy. Look at those ears, would you look at those ears? I looked at him, I said I want no part of him. Thank you very much Sean, we appreciate it.”

Trump and Strickland also posed for a picture with the rest of Steve’s internet posse, the Nelk Boys, whom Trump also acknowledged in his victory speech.

“Did anyone ever hear of the Nelk Boys?” Trump asked the Vegas crowd. “Dana White called, he said would you do an interview with the Nelk boys? I said who are the Nelk boys? I did this crazy interview we had like 22 million hits I never saw anything like it. Where are the Nelk… Nelk, oh thank you.”

The Trump shout out never gets old. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5hEGR5StiK — Nelk Boys (@nelkboys) February 9, 2024

In 2022 Trump sat down with the Nelk Boys in one of his first longform media appearances since being deplatformed from nearly all mainstream social media channels. YouTube promptly removed the video for terms of service violations, alleging the video was spreading misinformation because of Trump’s claims that 2020 was a fraudulent election. (RELATED: Daily Caller’s ‘Rigged’ Reveals Single Most Important Thing GOP Can Do To Stop Dems From Stealing Elections)

Strickland, whose recent rant lambasting Canada and their embrace of gender ideology has garnered him a bulwark of conservative supporters, joked on Twitter “Gonna lead the next rally lol!”