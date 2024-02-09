Judge Texts Her Way Through Murder Trial, Resigns: REPORT

An Oklahoma judge agreed to resign Friday after being accused of sending 500 texts during a trial concerning the murder of a two-year-old, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The offer of resignation comes as part of a settlement deal concerning the actions of Oklahoma District Judge Traci Soderstrom after accusations of gross neglect of duty, oppression in office, lack of proper temperament and failure to supervise her office, The AP reported.

“I promised to uphold the Constitution in a fair, even-handed and efficient manner,” Soderstrom said in her resignation letter given to local media, according to The AP. “I believe that I have done so. However, being human, I have also faltered.” (RELATED: Superintendent Posts Video Of Himself Eating Burger After PETA Asks Him To Promote ‘Vegan Commandments’ In Classrooms)

The texts Soderstrom sent allegedly contained statements mocking the prosecutors, including accusing the prosecution’s witness of being a liar and sending a laughing emoji in response to a text from the bailiff regarding statements about the prosecutor’s genitals, The AP reported. Soderstrom’s texts also appeared to show the judge cheering on the defense attorney, allegedly calling her “awesome” and asking “Can I clap for her,” according to the outlet.

A judge in Oklahoma is under investigation for repeatedly using her cell phone to text and scroll through FB during a 2 year olds murder trial. Traci Soderstrom was on her phone during jury selection, opening statements, and throughout the mother’s testimony. 🫣 #braxtondanker pic.twitter.com/rNqFjtagSd — Rose (@901Lulu) July 29, 2023



Furthermore, Adam Panter, an Oklahoma District Attorney, said in a statement that Soderstrom was guilty of more than just texting, alleging she was also actively obstructed the state’s ability to prosecute the case, according to Oklahoma outlet News On 6.

“It is now well publicized that Judge Soderstrom spent many hours of a murder trial involving the brutal beating death of a child, glued to her cell phone on social media rather than pay attention to the evidence. But what is now known, and in my opinion even more obscene, is that now we are aware from the allegations, that Judge Soderstrom actively attempted to undermine the State’s ability to successfully prosecute a child killer. She impeded the State’s ability to appeal an incorrect ruling, resulting in the jury being unable to hear the testimony of a child abuse expert,” Panter said, according to the outlet.

Soderstrom voluntarily suspended herself from her position in October, according to The AP.

Martzall, the defendant in the case, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter for killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son and was sentenced to time served, according to the outlet.