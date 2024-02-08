Superintendent Posts Video Of Himself Eating Burger After PETA Asks Him To Promote ‘Vegan Commandments’ In Classrooms

Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, posted a video of himself eating a burger on Twitter in response to a People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals (PETA) request to display the ‘Ten Vegan Commandments’ in classrooms across the state.

PETA had issued a similar request to Representative Jim Olsen who introduced a bill in the Oklahoma House of Representatives that would require schools to display the Ten Commandments, the animal rights organization announced in a press release on its website. Walters received his letter Thursday, he said in the video.

“I got a letter from PETA today. The letter says that PETA would like for me to display the Ten Vegan Commandments in all the classrooms across the state. Well, I have a special response for PETA,” Walters stated.

Hey @peta , thanks for reaching out. This is a special message for you! pic.twitter.com/kypqvWOlPA — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) February 7, 2024

Walters then reached under his desk for a MacDonald’s bag and pulled out a burger, unwrapping and eating it for the camera.

“The burgers are great here in Oklahoma and you’re welcome for lunch anytime,” the superintendent added.

“Are we living in a South Park episode?” one Twitter commenter asked.

The animal rights organization sent Olsen a letter Feb. 2 asking him to submit legislation for Oklahoma schools to post the Vegan Commandments “which encourage people to lead moral, principled lives and practice nonviolence by ditching meat, eggs, and dairy and otherwise refraining from exploiting or mistreating individuals of any species,” PETA announced in the release. (RELATED: Governor Of Oklahoma Flipped Some Burgers Under PETA Billboard That Called Him A ‘Meathead’)

The Vegan Commandments included that humans “regard all animals as individuals who deserve respect and compassion,” and that humans “shalt not wear any garment or ornamentation made from or taken from the body of an animal,” according to PETA’s website.

The tenth Vegan Commandment demanded that people “shalt not consume an animal’s flesh, skin, or eggs nor anything else that belongs to an animal.”