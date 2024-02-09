Piers Morgan Announces He’s Ditching His TV Show

Piers Morgan announced he is ditching television and streaming his show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” on YouTube.

The prominent British journalist said the transition from traditional television to online platforms will increase audience viewership and expand his content. He said this will be made possible on YouTube since there will be no need to cut parts of his conducted interviews to fit into a single hour and leave room for commercial interruptions.

“We’re gonna expand what we do, we’re gonna give you more, not less,” Morgan said in a tweet posted late Thursday.

Exciting news – Piers Morgan Uncensored is about to get even bigger!

The show will be aired exclusively on the “Piers Morgan Uncensored” YouTube channel beginning Feb. 19.

“That means you can watch us when and where you want to,” Morgan added. “We’re gonna go with the audiences and give the audience what you want. Expect the same big, exclusive interviews, the same fearless debates, the same opinions, and more of the more. I’ll see you on the other side, but from now, we give thanks from my team and me to you watching us here. Go and find us on our YouTube channel.”

His YouTube channel currently has 2.35 million subscribers and will likely expand with the transition of his program. Morgan said an interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak garnered significant viewership on YouTube, while airing it on TalkTV risked it being overshadowed by breaking news and other television distractions, according to Business Matters Magazine. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Says Meghan Markel Being At Queen’s Funeral Is ‘Hard To Stomach’)

This transition reflects the public’s shift from traditional media on television to streaming, leading several prominent media figures to air their shows on streaming platforms. Highly recognized names including Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson and former CNN host Don Lemon launched their programs on Twitter following their departure from traditional television.

Morgan will continue to collaborate with News Corp on his brand, according to Business Matters Magazine. Scott Taunton, executive vice-president of broadcasting for News UK, suggested Morgan’s “digital-first” move will have a positive impact on his outreach going forward.