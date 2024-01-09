Don Lemon Announces New Gig

Former CNN host Don Lemon announced Tuesday he will host a new show on Twitter, his first major move since his firing from CNN.

Lemon founded a new company and will host “The Don Lemon Show” on Twitter, which will be available for streaming on other platforms.

“I’ve heard you…and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer! My new media company’s first project is The Don Lemon Show,” he said in a Tuesday announcement. “It will be available for everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening. And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world.”

“I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without hall monitors,” he continued. “This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”

CNN fired Lemon in April after spending seventeen years at the network. He sparked major outrage after saying Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is past her “prime” age, which many considered to be a sexist remark.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” Lemon said during a Feb. 16 segment. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in 20’s and 30’s and maybe 40’s.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Always The Liberals’: Nikki Haley Fires Back After Don Lemon Says She’s Past Her ‘Prime’)

Lemon apologized for his “inartful” and “irrelevant” remark, and received formal training from the network. Former CNN CEO Chris Licht condemned Lemon’s “upsetting” comment and called it “unacceptable and unfair” to Lemon’s former co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Lemon said he has since “cut the cord” with corporate media and shifted to watching a variety of podcasts and shows from across the political spectrum, including Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro’s show.

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson founded his own independent media company and hosted a show on X after parting ways with Fox News on the same day as Lemon’s firing.