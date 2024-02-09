Vanessa Bryant Gives Emotional Speech At Unveiling Of Kobe Bryant Statue

Vanessa Bryant gave an emotional speech at the unveiling of the Kobe Bryant Statue at Crypto.com Arena Thursday, as the Lakers looked on wearing special “Black Mamba” jerseys in honor of their late teammate.

The bronze statue honoring the NBA legend, who died in 2020 at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash, was revealed during a ceremony ahead of the Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets. Vanessa was welcomed with a standing ovation and shared how important this moment was to her, and to her late husband’s legacy. “This moment isn’t just for Kobe, but it’s for all of you,” Vanessa said.

Vanessa went on to explain the significance of the statue.

“It goes without saying that today is an especially sad day for us since Kobe and Gigi aren’t here for what is supposed to be an incredibly joyous moment and Kobe’s legacy,” she said.

“And to the fans here in LA, this is a special city Kobe was so proud to represent. You welcomed him with open arms and have been so important to him, our family and his legacy.”

Kobe died alongside their daughter, Gianna Bryant, who was just 13-years old, and nine other people who were aboard the helicopter when it crashed.

After sharing a few words with the crowd, Vanessa lightened the conversation with some humor and explained a bit more about what the statue represents.

She said there will be three statues in front of Crypto.com Arena, “also known as the house that Kobe built.”

One statue will feature Kobe “wearing the number eight, one with [their] beautiful daughter Gianna, and one wearing the number 24,” she said.

“And for the record, Kobe picked the pose you’re about to see. So if anyone has any issues with it, tough shit. It is what it is,” she said.

“As I see today’s current generation of star players following Kobe’s footsteps with huge scoring games. I know he would take pride in knowing that he is still pouring inspiration into the game that was so special to him.”

Vanessa concluded her speech by quoting Kobe.

“Leave the game better than you found it and when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend.”

“And that he did,” she said.

Right on cue, a curtain dropped to reveal the gleaming statue as confetti fell from the ceiling and the crowd applauded.

Kobe’s statue was placed at the Star Plaza outside of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the Lakers play their home games. It stands in the company of six other statues of former Lakers, including Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West and Chick Hearn.