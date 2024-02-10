‘Everyone Was Screaming’: Man Dies On Plane After Gush Of Blood Pours From Face

A man died on a plane Thursday as passengers watched blood pour from his face.

Horrified travelers on a Lufthansa flight to Germany witnessed blood spill suddenly from the sick 63-year-old’s mouth and nose around midnight, according to Swiss German outlet Blick.

“It was absolute horror,” Martin Missfelder, a passenger onboard the plane married to a nurse, said.

Passenger dies mid-flight after liters of ‘blood erupts from his mouth and nose’ https://t.co/fpU1ZxDMdg pic.twitter.com/4E31YkjIqK — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2024

Karin Missfelder, a nursing specialist at University Hospital in Zurich, informed the flight attendant that the man should be examined by a doctor when she noticed he was “breathing much too quickly” and had “cold sweats,” the outlet reported. A young Polish man reportedly addressed the situation by feeling the sick passenger’s pulse and asking how he was feeling.

“They gave him a little chamomile tea, but he already spit blood into the bag that his wife held out to him,” Martin Missfelder told the outlet.

Flight attendants performed CPR on the passenger, who was gushing blood, for roughly 30 minutes, the outlet reported. The nurse, who knew attempts to revive him were fruitless, said it was “dead quiet” on the plane after the captain declared the man dead. (RELATED: Two Passenger Aircraft Collide On Tarmac, Disputing Travel: REPORT)

The nurse explained that the wife of the man who died on the Airbus A380 said her husband was feeling ill because the two rushed to catch the flight, according to the outlet.

The man’s body was taken to the galley of the aircraft, which turned around and landed back in Thailand at 8:28 a.m. Friday. Passengers waited for two hours before being booked on another flight to Germany, with a stopover in Hong Kong, according to the outlet.

“I should have intervened, but I saw that a doctor was looking after him, so I didn’t want to get involved,” the nurse said. “The man looked so bad, I don’t understand why the captain took off.”