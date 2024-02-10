Oregon Man Catches The Bubonic Plague, Likely Infected By Pet Cat, Officials Say

An Oregon man who caught the bubonic plague was likely infected by his pet cat, officials announced Wednesday.

The Deschutes County Health Services confirmed the unidentified resident’s diagnosis, citing his cat as the cause of his sickness, a statement from county officials revealed.

“All close contacts of the resident and their pet have been contacted and provided medication to prevent illness,” Deschutes County Health Officer Dr. Richard Fawcett said.

Plague symptoms begin in humans eight days after exposure to an infected animal or flea, according to the statement. Symptoms include sudden fever, nausea, weakness, chills, muscle aches and visibly swollen lymph nodes.

The man identified his symptoms and was treated in an expedient manner, according to the announcement. No risk was presented to the community and no cases have been reported since his diagnosis. Failure to detect bubonic plague early can result in the progression of septicemic plague, an infection of the bloodstream, or pneumonic plague, an infection of the lungs. (RELATED: Baby Reportedly Suffering From ‘Rare’ Condition Born Without Any Eyes)

Plague is rare in Oregon, with the last reported case being from 2015, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Squirrels and chipmunks are the most common carriers of plague in the state, but mice and other rodents are also known to carry the disease, according to the statement.

The Deschutes County Health Services urged Oregonians to avoid contact with animals known to carry the plague. Residents were encouraged to keep their pets on leashes due to their susceptibility to the illness.

“Pet cats are highly susceptible to plague, and infected cats can transmit the bacterium to humans,” the statement said. “If possible, discourage the hunting of rodents. Consult a veterinarian immediately if your cat becomes sick after being in contact with rodents.”