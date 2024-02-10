Carl Weathers’ Cause Of Death Revealed

The official cause of death of Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” films and appeared in “Predator,” was revealed Friday.

Weathers died in his sleep at age 76 as a result of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at 12:18 a.m. on Feb. 2, the actor’s death certificate stated, according to The Blast.

The death certificate noted that Weathers suffered from heart disease for years. His death was ruled as “natural” following an investigation, the outlet reported.

The actor’s son, Matthew, alerted authorities of his death, according to the outlet. Weathers was listed as being divorced when he died and having a career of 51 years in the entertainment industry, according to his death certificate. (RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Speaks Out About The Devastating Death Of His Son, Sage)

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement soon after his passing, People reported. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an incredible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

.@TheSlyStallone reflects on working with the late great Carl Weathers on the Rocky films. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/vkiTMjkXyY — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 10, 2024

Weathers made appearances in more than 75 films and television shows throughout his extensive acting career, according to Deadline. He appeared in nine episodes of Disney’s “The Mandalorian” and films including “Action Jackson,” “Happy Gilmore” and “Toy Story 4.”

Weathers is survived by ex-wife Mary Ann and their two sons, Variety noted.