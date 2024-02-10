Video Shows Police Chase Down Naked Man On Busy Interstate

Police in Oak Creek, Wisconsin released bodycam video of an officer chasing down a naked man after his vehicle had crashed into a guardrail on a busy highway, The National Desk reported Saturday.

The footage was recorded Monday by an officer who had arrived at the crash site, according to The National Desk.

At around 9:30 p.m. the driver somehow slammed his vehicle into the opposite side of the guardrail before reportedly exiting the car naked, FOX6 reported. (RELATED: Naked Machete-Wielding Woman Shuts Down Michigan Highway: Police)

A Wisconsin police officer’s body camera footage shows a nude man on a freeway after a single-vehicle crash. That man was taken into custody and is facing a charge of operating while intoxicated (drugs). SEE FOOTAGE: https://t.co/QwYhBQGUx7 — The National Desk (@TND) February 10, 2024

The video shows the naked man walk away from the crash while an officer yells, “Hey, police, come here, police!” The officer then orders the southbound lanes of the interstate closed because the man runs off toward traffic.

“Shut it down, he’s going to go into traffic,” the officer can be heard saying.

Footage shows a squad car speed by the officer giving chase on foot who shouts “stop, police, stop” at the suspect.

Once the officer on foot reaches the suspect, the video shows the officer who sped by in the police car approaching the naked man who is lying face down on the highway.

“Put your hands out to the side! Hey! Hands out to the side! Do it now. Don’t move!” the officer says while apparently pointing his weapon at the suspect.

Bodycam video then shows three officers handcuffing the man and placing him in the squad car.

Police arrested the man for operating while intoxicated (drugs) but later released him to a responsible party, FOX6 reported.

The case remains under investigation but points to a wider problem, according to FOX6.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg that substance abuse disorders can have on people’s health and behavior and overall functioning of society,” Dr. Nathan Valentine told FOX6. “These are very common disorders.”