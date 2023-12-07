REPORT: NYT Staffer Allegedly Appeared Naked During Morning Video Call

A New York Times (NYT) staff member allegedly appeared naked on a Thursday morning video conference call, according to The Messenger.

The woman, who has not been identified by the outlet, allegedly walked into the camera’s frame naked during a call with top editors, a source familiar with the matter told The Messenger. An editor who was monitoring the call reportedly noticed the woman and quickly removed her, the outlet reported.

The woman, who is an alleged high-level NYT journalist, apparently was unaware that her camera was on, unintentionally flashing the group, the source familiar with the matter told The Messenger. (RELATED: Man In Panties Makes Surprise Cameo In District Supervisor’s Zoom Meeting)

New York Times staffer accidentally flashes her colleagues on Zoom call https://t.co/vfxyqPdTRB — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) December 8, 2023

The NYT has yet to release a statement or confirm the alleged incident.

This, however, is not the first exposing incident that has occurred for high-level journalists.

As Zoom calls became a normal routine during the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was caught on camera masturbating during an infamous October 2020 video call with the New Yorker and WNYC.

Toobin later publicly apologized to his “wife, family, friends and co-workers” for the incident stating that it was “an embarrassingly stupid mistake” as he had thought that he was “not visible” on camera. (RELATED: ‘I’d Rather Not Go Into The Grisly Details’: Toobin Shies Away From Question About Masturbating On Live Meeting)

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin stated. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

The CNN legal analyst was later fired from The New Yorker for his on-camera actions but was kept on staff for the CNN outlet, which he had expressed gratitude for.