F*cked With The Wrong Jew’: Sharon Osbourne Blasts Kanye For Allegedly Using Black Sabbath’s Song Without Permission

Sharon Osbourne didn’t mince words in calling out Kanye West for using Black Sabbath’s song without permission, TMZ reported Friday.

The drama started after West allegedly incorporated a Black Sabbath sample into his latest album track without prior approval, according to TMZ. Sharon criticized West’s actions and rhetoric as embodying hate and antisemitism, labeling him as “dangerous” and a “disrespectful antisemite.”

“Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time,” Sharon told TMZ. The Osbournes, taking a firm stand, have already issued a cease and desist letter to West’s camp, according to the outlet. The confrontation stems from a request made by West’s representatives three weeks prior, seeking to sample a Black Sabbath track. The Osbournes, citing personal reasons and West’s recent behavior, unequivocally rejected the request, the outlet reported. (RELATED:‘Like Meeting Jesus Christ’: Ozzy Osbourne Describes His First Interaction With Paul McCartney)

The dispute highlights the Osbournes’ zero-tolerance stance towards West’s use of their music, irrespective of the sample’s length. Prior to Sharon’s reactions, Ozzy Osbourne openly criticized the rapper. The rock legend took to social media to express his indignation over West’s unauthorized use of a snippet from a Black Sabbath classic. Although Osbourne suspected the sample originated from “War Pigs,” it bore a closer resemblance to “Iron Man.”

Osbourne directly addressed West, condemning the rapper’s decision to proceed with the sample despite being explicitly denied permission. The refusal was partly due to West’s controversial statements and actions, which Osbourne and his team found objectionable. “HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT,” Ozzy wrote in a Facebook post. “I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!”