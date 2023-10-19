‘Oh, F*ck It:’ Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Why He Used To Pee His Pants On Stage

Ozzy Osbourne admitted to being so carefree that he’d routinely pee his pants on stage during performances.

The legendary rock star shared this very intimate detail on an Oct. 17 episode of “The Osbournes” podcast.

“When I was onstage, I used to go, ‘Oh, fuck it’ and just piss, ’cause I was wet anyway from throwing water around,” Osbourne admitted on the podcast, to the dismay of his family.

The Black Sabbath frontman was known for spraying the audience members with water gun and dumping large buckets of water on his fans during the metal band’s live concerts. He’d get soaked in the process, which said that made it that much easier for him to just urinate on stage.

The74-year-old star had clearly not shared that information with his immediate family, as they all seemed visibly shocked and put off by his revelation.

His son Jack began rubbing his face with his hands in a stage of obvious discomfort, while wife Sharon Osbourne shook her head and furrowed her eyebrows at the thought of her husband taking a leak on stage.

“Wow, thanks for sharing,” she said as she grimaced. (RELATED: ‘I Didn’t Actually Want To Go This Thin’: Sharon Osbourne Debuts Frail Figure After Using Ozempic)

Kelly looked horrified by the unprompted update, but Ozzy seemed completely relaxed about he whole thing, and seemingly didn’t see any issue with freely peeing while he performed.