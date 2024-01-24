‘Like Meeting Jesus Christ’: Ozzy Osbourne Describes His First Interaction With Paul McCartney

Ozzy Osbourne is a legend in his own right, but even he fanboys sometimes.

Osbourne admitted to being in awe of the legendary Paul McCartney when he met him for the first time, and spoke of the experience during a question and answer period on the latest episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.” Osbourne expressed shock and excitement and admitted to being starstruck by the encounter. “I’m a big Beatles fan. When I first met Paul McCartney, it was like meeting Jesus Christ,” Ozzy said.

The Black Sabbath artist went on to describe what it was like to meet Sir Paul McCartney in the flesh.

“And he was a very nice man. He was a very nice man,” Osbourne said on the podcast.

He added that the initial encounter led to a bit of a friendship, which he truly appreciated.

“And when I got a Grammy, he followed up with my producer to congratulate me,” he said. “That was very, very, very special.”

Osbourne was nudged by his wife, Sharon, as he recalled another celebrity who left him in awe.

“For me, it has to be Elizabeth Taylor,” Sharon said.

Ozzy nodded in agreement as he recalled meeting the icon.

“Oh yeah, and Elizabeth Taylor, yeah,” he said, as he went on to say that meeting her was “amazing.” (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Attempting Suicide)

Both Ozzie and Sharon agreed that another very special encounter was the day they met Robin Williams, and shared a story of how he would visit the house when Sharon was battling cancer and console her.