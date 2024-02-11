Arnold Schwarzenegger And Danny DeVito Reunite In Super Bowl Ad

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have once again joined forces and this time lighting up the screen in State Farm’s latest Super Bowl commercial.

The iconic duo renowned for their memorable collaboration in “Twins,” reunited in a video shown at the Super Bowl Sunday. In the advertisement, Schwarzenegger takes on the role of the almost-heroic Agent State Farm, navigating the challenges of brand representation with his unique charm.

The commercial humorously plays on Schwarzenegger’s distinct pronunciation, as he struggles with the brand’s famous catchphrase, “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there,” turning “neighbor” into “neighbah.” This linguistic twist sets the stage for a cliffhanger, teased before the big game, leaving audiences in suspense about how the director would resolve the pronunciation dilemma. The director then handed Schwarzenegger a revised script that would eventually solve the pronunciation problem. (RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He Nearly Bled Out During ‘Open Heart Surgery’ After Doctors ‘Made A Mistake’)

As Schwarzenegger was about to stay the word, DeVito steps in to deliver the crucial line, much to Schwarzenegger’s playful chagrin. He later referred to DeVito as a “backstabbah.” This reunion not only serves as a delightful nod to their shared cinematic history, which includes films like “Last Action Hero” and “Junior,” but also shows their enduring friendship and chemistry.

Beyond their film collaborations, Schwarzenegger and DeVito have maintained a strong personal bond, often expressing their mutual desire to work together again. DeVito previously joked about Schwarzenegger’s political career spoiling their supposed reunion for the “Twins” sequel.