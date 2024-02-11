From Biden To Trump: Judd Apatow’s DGA Monologue Spares No One

Acclaimed director and producer Judd Apatow took a jab at President Joe Biden and Donald Trump during his monologue at the 76th Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards, Variety reported.

Apatow returned for the fifth time to host the star-studded event, according to Variety. Apatow, known for his quick wit, playfully introduced himself. “I’m your host Bradley Cooper in an even more beguiling Jewish nose,” Apatow quipped. Apatow didn’t shy away from poking fun at the industry’s quirks and traditions. He humorously reflected on the DGA’s historical reluctance to strike against studios, sharing a personal anecdote about his agents’ advice to negotiate for a higher fee for his fifth hosting gig. (RELATED:Judd Apatow’s Latest: Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan And Other Stars To Appear In Comedy Movie Inspired By The Pandemic)

Host Judd Apatow kicks off the #DGAAwards with a joke: “I’m your host Bradley Cooper in an even more beguiling Jewish nose.” https://t.co/h1MW3BJvr6 — Variety (@Variety) February 11, 2024

The night took a more satirical turn as Apatow delved into the current political climate, urging the audience to engage more actively in the voting process. “I swear to god if this is the only time you vote this year, you can all go f*ck yourselves,” Apatow said, Variety reported. He commented on the advanced ages of potential presidential candidates. He claimed that the race is between “a guy old enough to have met Hitler and a guy who wishes he had.”

In a poignant tribute, Apatow dedicated the evening to the memory of legendy “All In The Family” creator Norman Lear, the legendary television creator who recently passed away at the age of 101. Apatow’s commitment to “finding his killer” was a humorous nod to Lear’s enduring impact on the industry, Variety added. Apatow also took a moment to acknowledge his predecessors in the role of award show host and thanked Jo Koy for “lowering the bar” and the DGA for their “courageous” decision to appoint a white Jewish man as the ceremony’s host.